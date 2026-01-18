$43.180.08
January 17, 12:49 PM • 13868 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 23877 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 21584 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 33045 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 43095 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 36981 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 53865 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 28901 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 44352 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36310 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
The Diplomat

Russian aviation struck a residential area in Sumy: a 7-year-old child among the injured, 15 houses damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

On January 17, Russians launched an airstrike on a private sector in Sumy. Four people were injured, including a 7-year-old child, and 15 houses were damaged.

Russian aviation struck a residential area in Sumy: a 7-year-old child among the injured, 15 houses damaged

On the evening of January 17, Russian troops launched an air strike on the private residential sector of Sumy. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported on the consequences of the attack on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Rescuers, who promptly arrived at the scene of the impact, surveyed the area and provided first aid to the residents. According to preliminary information: four people were injured: three women and one child aged 7. At least 15 private residential buildings were also damaged.

SES employees handed over the victims to medical workers for further hospitalization. Specialized services continue to work at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the air strike and document damage to citizens' property.

Night attack on Kharkiv: a 20-year-old girl died as a result of a "Shahed" drone hit, rescuers are working at the scene

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Sumy