Russian aviation struck a residential area in Sumy: a 7-year-old child among the injured, 15 houses damaged

On the evening of January 17, Russian troops launched an air strike on the private residential sector of Sumy. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported on the consequences of the attack on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Rescuers, who promptly arrived at the scene of the impact, surveyed the area and provided first aid to the residents. According to preliminary information: four people were injured: three women and one child aged 7. At least 15 private residential buildings were also damaged.

SES employees handed over the victims to medical workers for further hospitalization. Specialized services continue to work at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the air strike and document damage to citizens' property.

