Night attack on Kharkiv: a 20-year-old girl died as a result of a "Shahed" drone hit, rescuers are working at the scene

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 17, 12:49 PM • 13547 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 22979 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 20922 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 32379 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 42540 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 36665 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 53352 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 28793 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 44217 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36234 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Law on strengthening security measures in schools came into force in Ukraine: what it entailsJanuary 17, 02:20 PM • 6774 views
Russia is considering options for striking nuclear power plant substations - GURJanuary 17, 02:47 PM • 5342 views
Russia may be preparing strikes on facilities serving nuclear power plants - ZelenskyyJanuary 17, 03:40 PM • 4650 views
On January 18, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of UkraineJanuary 17, 04:25 PM • 8356 views
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian Paralympic Committee and Cybersport FederationJanuary 17, 04:36 PM • 5218 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 22017 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 53347 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 30541 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 62203 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 92313 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Ali Khamenei
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 19939 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 17766 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 16036 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 15587 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 27173 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Truth Social
The Diplomat

Night attack on Kharkiv: a 20-year-old girl died as a result of a "Shahed" drone hit, rescuers are working at the scene

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

On the night of January 18, Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones. City authorities report casualties, and the search for victims continues

Night attack on Kharkiv: a 20-year-old girl died as a result of a "Shahed" drone hit, rescuers are working at the scene

On the night of January 18, 2026, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones. One of the drones hit a private residential building in the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city, leading to tragic consequences. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the city mayor Ihor Terekhov, writes UNN.

Details

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the first confirmed victim of the attack. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble, as the death toll may rise.

There is information about one deceased person as a result of an enemy drone strike on a private house

– Ihor Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, clarified the details of the deceased's identity and reported another injured resident.

The deceased woman was 20 years old. Another woman was injured by the enemy strike in Kharkiv. Medics are providing all necessary assistance

– Oleh Syniehubov noted.

A fire broke out at the impact site, which is currently being extinguished by State Emergency Service units. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of another Russian war crime against the civilian population.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kharkiv