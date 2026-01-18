Night attack on Kharkiv: a 20-year-old girl died as a result of a "Shahed" drone hit, rescuers are working at the scene

On the night of January 18, 2026, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones. One of the drones hit a private residential building in the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city, leading to tragic consequences. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the city mayor Ihor Terekhov, writes UNN.

Details

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the first confirmed victim of the attack. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble, as the death toll may rise.

There is information about one deceased person as a result of an enemy drone strike on a private house – Ihor Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, clarified the details of the deceased's identity and reported another injured resident.

The deceased woman was 20 years old. Another woman was injured by the enemy strike in Kharkiv. Medics are providing all necessary assistance – Oleh Syniehubov noted.

A fire broke out at the impact site, which is currently being extinguished by State Emergency Service units. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of another Russian war crime against the civilian population.