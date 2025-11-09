Water supply restoration in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region is not being provided. Instead, people received a manual - "how to properly collect water in winter." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In occupied Donetsk region, people are given a manual "how to properly collect water in winter," which explains how to properly "stand in line," "carefully open the valve," "avoid frostbite when touching metal taps," and even "turn off the tap after use."

In addition, separate "instructions" were sent to utility services: they concern insulating plastic tanks with fabric, placing them on wooden pallets, and sprinkling them with salt to prevent freezing.

All this, as the Resistance notes, is instead of repairing pipes or pumping stations.

In fact, the occupiers have turned a humanitarian catastrophe into a bureaucratic farce. Instead of water - advice. Instead of a system - queues at barrels that freeze at the first frosts. - stated in the material of the Center for National Resistance.

CNS analysts emphasize: the "water instruction" is another evidence of the collapse of the communal system of the occupied Donbas. Russians are unable to provide the elementary - but they know how to present a disaster in the form of a "plan to help the population."

Recall

Before the beginning of autumn 2025, six large cities of the occupied Donetsk region were switched to a limited water supply regime.

Only 30% of residents in occupied Donbas have jobs - CNS