Water crisis in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region: instead of a working water pipeline, people received instructions on "how to avoid frostbite"

ukenru
12:22 PM • 12793 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
10:18 AM • 22612 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM • 29196 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 39220 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 8, 05:24 PM • 43725 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 56808 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 50317 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 51101 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 69737 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 126024 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A memorial sign to the Air Assault Forces was unveiled in KyivPhotoNovember 9, 05:27 AM • 23698 views
Philippines conducts mass evacuation due to approaching Super Typhoon "Fung-Wong"PhotoNovember 9, 05:49 AM • 8906 views
Minus 1190 occupiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated Russia's losses per dayNovember 9, 06:21 AM • 21409 views
Trump administration introduces new visa rules: denial due to illness and old ageNovember 9, 06:35 AM • 7112 views
Explosions heard in Russia's Voronezh for the second time on November 9Video11:02 AM • 10001 views
Publications
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 39224 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 126024 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 160039 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 111291 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 88793 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karol Nawrocki
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Denmark
Poland
Great Britain
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 23002 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 57744 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 124553 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 62578 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 70953 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Film
The Diplomat

Water crisis in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region: instead of a working water pipeline, people received instructions on "how to avoid frostbite"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1378 views

In the occupied Donetsk region, instead of restoring water supply, people were given a методичка (methodical guide) on "how to properly collect water in winter." It explains how to stand in line, open the valve, and avoid frostbite. Utility workers received instructions on insulating tanks and sprinkling salt.

Water crisis in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region: instead of a working water pipeline, people received instructions on "how to avoid frostbite"

Water supply restoration in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region is not being provided. Instead, people received a manual - "how to properly collect water in winter." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In occupied Donetsk region, people are given a manual "how to properly collect water in winter," which explains how to properly "stand in line," "carefully open the valve," "avoid frostbite when touching metal taps," and even "turn off the tap after use."

In addition, separate "instructions" were sent to utility services: they concern insulating plastic tanks with fabric, placing them on wooden pallets, and sprinkling them with salt to prevent freezing.

All this, as the Resistance notes, is instead of repairing pipes or pumping stations.

In fact, the occupiers have turned a humanitarian catastrophe into a bureaucratic farce. Instead of water - advice. Instead of a system - queues at barrels that freeze at the first frosts.

- stated in the material of the Center for National Resistance.

CNS analysts emphasize: the "water instruction" is another evidence of the collapse of the communal system of the occupied Donbas. Russians are unable to provide the elementary - but they know how to present a disaster in the form of a "plan to help the population."

Recall

Before the beginning of autumn 2025, six large cities of the occupied Donetsk region were switched to a limited water supply regime.

Only 30% of residents in occupied Donbas have jobs - CNS28.10.25, 03:06 • 10611 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Frosts in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine