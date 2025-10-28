$42.000.10
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 35572 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 52978 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 67598 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 55699 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 57714 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 41021 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 43260 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 37360 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 35203 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 29026 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Publications
Exclusives
Only 30% of residents in occupied Donbas have jobs - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

Over 3,000 enterprises have completely ceased operations in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. No more than 30% of the population works there, mostly in low-paying jobs related to the occupation structures.

Only 30% of residents in occupied Donbas have jobs - CNS

More than 3,000 enterprises in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions have completely ceased operations. No more than 30% of the population works there, mostly in temporary or low-paid jobs related to the Russian occupation structures. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS) with reference to data from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to CNS sources, people are forced to work at "military-reconstruction" facilities - construction sites, utilities, defense structures.

Salaries are often delayed or paid in kind. Factories and mines are massively closed, equipment is exported to Russia, and "laid-off" workers are not even included in unemployment statistics.

- the report says.

The CNS indicates that, in fact, the occupied Donbas has turned into a zone of social decline, where Russia has destroyed industry, the economy, and any prospects for people.

Recall

According to the CNS, an economic crisis is intensifying in the territories occupied by Russia, unemployment is growing, and the average wage is falling, as the Russians have brought war and poverty, making local residents more dependent on the occupiers' social payments.

"Squeezing out" businesses even from their own: occupiers seized a large agricultural enterprise in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region - CNS15.10.25, 07:30 • 3213 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEconomy
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine