More than 3,000 enterprises in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions have completely ceased operations. No more than 30% of the population works there, mostly in temporary or low-paid jobs related to the Russian occupation structures. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS) with reference to data from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to CNS sources, people are forced to work at "military-reconstruction" facilities - construction sites, utilities, defense structures.

Salaries are often delayed or paid in kind. Factories and mines are massively closed, equipment is exported to Russia, and "laid-off" workers are not even included in unemployment statistics. - the report says.

The CNS indicates that, in fact, the occupied Donbas has turned into a zone of social decline, where Russia has destroyed industry, the economy, and any prospects for people.

According to the CNS, an economic crisis is intensifying in the territories occupied by Russia, unemployment is growing, and the average wage is falling, as the Russians have brought war and poverty, making local residents more dependent on the occupiers' social payments.

