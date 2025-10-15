"Squeezing out" businesses even from their own: occupiers seized a large agricultural enterprise in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, raiders seized the agricultural enterprise "Voynikov and Co." The property was declared "ownerless" and transferred to a shell company; armed individuals are blocking combines and removing the harvest.
In the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, raiders seized one of the largest agricultural enterprises in the region - "Voynikov and Co.". This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that despite paying millions in taxes and cooperating with the occupation authorities, the property was declared "ownerless" and transferred to a shell company, "partner union."
Armed men block combines, warehouses, and take out the harvest. The team was practically paralyzed, work was stopped
They added: this once again proves that the "Russian world" has no friends, "sooner or later the occupiers rob everyone, even those who serve them."
Recall
According to the CNR, collaborators in the temporarily occupied territories plan to use housing and businesses seized from Ukrainians for their own profit, under the guise of creating jobs.
