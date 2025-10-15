In the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, raiders seized one of the largest agricultural enterprises in the region - "Voynikov and Co.". This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that despite paying millions in taxes and cooperating with the occupation authorities, the property was declared "ownerless" and transferred to a shell company, "partner union."

Armed men block combines, warehouses, and take out the harvest. The team was practically paralyzed, work was stopped - reported the CNR.

They added: this once again proves that the "Russian world" has no friends, "sooner or later the occupiers rob everyone, even those who serve them."

Recall

According to the CNR, collaborators in the temporarily occupied territories plan to use housing and businesses seized from Ukrainians for their own profit, under the guise of creating jobs.

In TOT, Russians force businesses to take out loans for the illusion of "economic recovery" - CNS