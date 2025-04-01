In TOT, Russians force businesses to take out loans for the illusion of "economic recovery" - CNS
Russians force entrepreneurs to take out loans through controlled banks. This creates the illusion of "economic recovery", but in reality it is a financial trap and a way to control.
In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), Russian occupiers are driving people into debt bondage. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNS).
It is noted that the Russians are putting pressure on businesses in the TOT: through controlled banks, they are forcing entrepreneurs to take out loans to create the illusion of "economic recovery."
In fact, this is a financial trap. Loans are coercion. It is difficult to survive without them, and for refusal - repression. Dependence is control. Through debts, the occupiers keep people in submission. "Restoration" is a lie. Resources are stolen, and loans are just a screen for looting
In addition, they stressed that any cooperation with the occupiers is collaborationism.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed its strong protest against the forced mobilization of citizens in the occupied territories into the Russian army. Ukraine calls on the world to increase pressure on Russia.
