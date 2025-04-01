In TOT, Russians force businesses to take out loans for the illusion of "economic recovery" - CNS

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10641 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98298 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162528 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102723 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339017 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171837 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143775 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195807 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124324 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108064 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 10641 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80053 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 98298 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154944 views
In TOT, Russians force businesses to take out loans for the illusion of "economic recovery" - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12878 views

Russians force entrepreneurs to take out loans through controlled banks. This creates the illusion of "economic recovery", but in reality it is a financial trap and a way to control.

In TOT, Russians force businesses to take out loans for the illusion of "economic recovery" - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), Russian occupiers are driving people into debt bondage. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNS).

Details

It is noted that the Russians are putting pressure on businesses in the TOT: through controlled banks, they are forcing entrepreneurs to take out loans to create the illusion of "economic recovery."

In fact, this is a financial trap. Loans are coercion. It is difficult to survive without them, and for refusal - repression. Dependence is control. Through debts, the occupiers keep people in submission. "Restoration" is a lie. Resources are stolen, and loans are just a screen for looting

- emphasize in the CNS.

In addition, they stressed that any cooperation with the occupiers is collaborationism.

Reminder

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed its strong protest against the forced mobilization of citizens in the occupied territories into the Russian army. Ukraine calls on the world to increase pressure on Russia.

"Doctor, are you really a doctor?": Fake medical school "graduates" are being massively employed in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region In the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Zaporizhzhia region, the occupying authorities are massively employing people with diplomas from fake medical schools. This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC). According to the NRC, these "graduates" often do not have proper medical education or practical skills, which poses a threat to the health and lives of local residents. "The occupiers are trying to solve the 'staffing problem' in the occupied territories by employing anyone, including people without education. The main thing for them is loyalty and a Russian passport," the NRC noted. The NRC calls on residents of the TOT to report collaborators and all those involved in illegal activities to the Ukrainian authorities. 31.03.25, 23:39 • 11000 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarEconomy
Ukraine
