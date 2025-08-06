Washington still plans to impose secondary sanctions against Russia on Friday - White House official

A White House official said that the meeting between US Ambassador Steve Witkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin today went well, but Washington still plans to impose secondary sanctions on Friday, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

According to the publication, secondary sanctions are designed to prevent third-party trade with sanctioned countries.

The official added that Russia "seeks" to continue cooperation with the United States.

As UNN reported, US President Donald Trump today held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The conversation took place against the backdrop of a meeting between White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Three weeks ago, Trump stated that he was giving Putin a 50-day deadline to agree on a ceasefire with Ukraine.

The ultimatum came after Trump became convinced that the Russian dictator was not negotiating in good faith. Last week, Trump shortened the deadline for the same reason.