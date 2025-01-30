Washington plane crash: 'error was made' during routine training - Pentagon chief

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 80826 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 97837 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107586 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110524 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130919 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103652 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134926 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103757 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113425 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116985 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Broadcast
Washington plane crash: 'error was made' during routine training - Pentagon chief

Washington plane crash: 'error was made' during routine training - Pentagon chief

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33453 views

The US Secretary of Defense has admitted an error during a routine training exercise that led to a collision between a military helicopter and a passenger plane. The incident occurred during a standard night training mission.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday that the mid-air collision between a passenger jet and a military helicopter Wednesday night occurred when the helicopter was on a routine training mission, but added that “a mistake was made” during the exercise, reports UNN citing CNN.

“There are no excuses. We're going to get to the bottom of this,” the secretary said from the White House on Thursday.

The helicopter with three soldiers was involved in “routine annual training for night flights along a standard corridor to ensure continuity of the government mission,” the minister said.

“The military does dangerous things. They do everyday things on a regular basis. Unfortunately, a mistake was made last night,” Hegseth said.

“There was some ... sort of an altitude issue that we immediately began investigating at the Department of Defense and Army level,” he said.

Recall

American Eagle airplane with 64 passengers collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Airport.

No survivors: Trump on plane crash in Washington, D.C30.01.2025, 18:38 • 25605 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

