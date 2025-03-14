Warm weather is expected in Ukraine on March 14: from +14°C to +23°C
Kyiv • UNN
On March 14, warm and calm weather is expected in Ukraine, with air temperatures ranging from +14°C to +23°C. Precipitation is forecast only in the western regions.
Ukrainians can expect a comfortable spring day on March 14, as weather forecasters predict mostly warm and calm weather throughout the country. Air temperatures will range from +14°...+23°C, depending on the region. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.
Details
Kyiv is expected to have variable cloudiness with no precipitation. The air will warm up to +16°C, and the wind will remain weak, which will contribute to pleasant walks in the fresh air. It will also be dry in Dnipro, and the thermometers will rise to +19°C.
Lviv will be cloudy with clearings, and rain is possible in some places. The temperature will remain at +13°...+15°C. Minor precipitation may create light humidity, but it will not cause significant inconvenience.
Odesa will greet the day with pleasant warmth. Up to +23°C is expected here, and the cloud cover will periodically break, letting in the sun's rays. A similar situation is in Simferopol, where the temperature will reach +21°C, and the wind will be moderate.
Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk will have almost the same temperature regime – the air will warm up to +19°...+21°C. During the day, the sun will sometimes hide behind the clouds, but no precipitation is expected.
In general, warm and calm weather will prevail in Ukraine on March 14. Precipitation is predicted only in the western regions, while the rest of the country will enjoy a dry and moderately warm day.