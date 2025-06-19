Warm, but windy: weather forecast for today

On June 19, strong northwesterly winds with gusts of up to 15-20 m/s are expected across Ukraine. Precipitation is forecast for the west, with some areas in the north and east. The center and south will remain dry. The air temperature will be summer-like, up to +27 °C, and up to +31 °C in the south. This is according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on June 19, most regions of Ukraine will be under the influence of a high-pressure atmospheric field - no precipitation is expected.

Exceptions will be the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, as well as the eastern regions, Transcarpathia, and the Carpathians, where a weakly active atmospheric front from the northwest will pass during the day.

The wind will be predominantly westerly and northwesterly, intensifying in some places in the south and east of the country during the day to 15-20 m/s.

Temperature during the day is 25-30 °C, in the west and north of the country 20-25 °C, in the Carpathians during the day 16-21 °C.

The weather in Kyiv on Thursday, June 19, will be mostly cloudy. The sun will briefly peek through the clouds early in the morning and in the middle of the day, and closer to the evening it will fully appear in the sky as the clouds dissipate.

