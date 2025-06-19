Warm, but windy: weather forecast for today

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 22360 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 68336 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 59244 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 69920 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM • 63113 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 102196 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 54333 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 61984 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 154699 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 67260 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
78%
746mm
Popular news
USA is organizing evacuation of its citizens from Israel by sea linersJune 18, 06:38 PM • 3510 views
Ukraine extradited a member of an international cybercrime group to the USAJune 18, 07:13 PM • 9638 views
Iran announced the first combat launch of the medium-range ballistic missile "Sajil"June 18, 07:23 PM • 14388 views
The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Sumy community with MLRSJune 18, 07:43 PM • 9862 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)11:09 PM • 11435 views
Publications
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevantJune 18, 03:11 PM • 55906 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer ZymaJune 18, 01:36 PM • 100597 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 102200 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 201466 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 425738 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
United States
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 119672 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 174321 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 183822 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 241323 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119499 views
Actual
2S22 "Bohdana"
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
The Times
Instagram
Google Play

Warm, but windy: weather forecast for today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

On June 19, a north-westerly wind with gusts up to 20 m/s will cover Ukraine. Precipitation is expected in the west, north, and east. In the south, up to +31°C.

Warm, but windy: weather forecast for today

On June 19, strong northwesterly winds with gusts of up to 15-20 m/s are expected across Ukraine. Precipitation is forecast for the west, with some areas in the north and east. The center and south will remain dry. The air temperature will be summer-like, up to +27 °C, and up to +31 °C in the south. This is according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on June 19, most regions of Ukraine will be under the influence of a high-pressure atmospheric field - no precipitation is expected.

Exceptions will be the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, as well as the eastern regions, Transcarpathia, and the Carpathians, where a weakly active atmospheric front from the northwest will pass during the day.

The wind will be predominantly westerly and northwesterly, intensifying in some places in the south and east of the country during the day to 15-20 m/s.

Temperature during the day is 25-30 °C, in the west and north of the country 20-25 °C, in the Carpathians during the day 16-21 °C.

The weather in Kyiv on Thursday, June 19, will be mostly cloudy. The sun will briefly peek through the clouds early in the morning and in the middle of the day, and closer to the evening it will fully appear in the sky as the clouds dissipate.

Albatross Day, Farmer's Day in Ukraine: what else can be celebrated on June 1919.06.25, 05:13 • 680 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Sumy Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9