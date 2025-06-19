Albatross Day, Farmer's Day in Ukraine: what else can be celebrated on June 19 19 June 2025

Today, June 19, animal welfare advocates and wildlife enthusiasts can participate in various events dedicated to World Albatross Day, and farmers celebrate their professional holiday in Ukraine, writes **UNN**.

**World Albatross Day**

Today, animal welfare advocates and wildlife enthusiasts in many countries around the world can participate in various events dedicated to World Albatross Day. Albatrosses are among the largest flying birds, and the wandering and southern royal albatrosses have a wingspan reaching a record size of up to 3.7 meters and even more.

Of the 21 species of albatrosses known to science, 19 are endangered. Over several past centuries, the albatross population has sharply declined due to their mass extermination for feathers for women's hats.

In modern times, the main threats to albatrosses are animals not native to their habitats, a decrease in fish stocks in the world's oceans, and the death of these birds in fishing gear.

**Farmer's Day**

In 2020, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, "considering the importance of farms for the development of agriculture in Ukraine, their contribution to solving the country's food security issues," decreed to establish Farmer's Day in Ukraine, celebrated annually on June 19.

The event was initiated in honor of the fact that it was on June 19, 2003, that the Law "On Farmer's Economy" was adopted in Ukraine.

**International Box Day**

International Box Day is not about boxes, it's more about cats and their needs. It's a celebration of the unique relationship between cats and boxes. This annual event takes place on June 19 and celebrates the significance, comfort, safety, and entertainment that boxes provide to our feline friends. Although cats' love for boxes has been known for a long time, only a recent study conducted by Utrecht University confirmed the significant role of boxes in reducing stress and anxiety in cats.

**Take a Break Day**

Every year on the third Thursday of June, Take a Break Day is celebrated. The day is dedicated to promoting the importance of breaks and physical activity during the workday. It has been proven that rest or a short break from work increases productivity and reduces stress levels in employees. On this day, people celebrate by organizing fun activities during breaks, such as games, walks outdoors, or yoga.

Experts from DeskTime (a company that produces time tracking software) revealed the secret to productivity. According to their research, the most productive employees work on a "75/33 work-break cycle".

That is, they work for 75 minutes and then rest for 33 minutes.

**Church Holiday**

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of Saint Jude the Apostle, a blood relative of the Lord. He is believed to have been a cousin of Jesus Christ.

Jude is the author of one of the New Testament epistles. Jude preached in many lands. According to tradition, he was brutally killed by pagans in Persia.

