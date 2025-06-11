Got too close: bison injures tourist in one of US national parks
In Yellowstone Park, a bison injured a 30-year-old man who got too close. This is the second such incident in 2025, and warnings are being issued to keep away from the animals.
In Yellowstone National Park, a 30-year-old man from New Jersey was injured by a bison after a group of tourists got too close to the animal. This is the second such incident in the park in 2025, reports UNN with reference to the National Park Service.
On June 10, a 30-year-old man from Randolph, New Jersey, was injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park
According to the publication, the attack occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. in the Upper Geyser Basin in Old Faithful after a large group of visitors approached the animal too closely.
The man reportedly suffered minor injuries, received medical attention, and was taken away by ambulance. The incident is currently under investigation and there are no further details. There are also no photos or videos of this incident.
According to the publication, this is the second recorded incident of a person being injured by a bison in 2025. The first occurred on May 7. Two incidents were recorded in 2024 and one in 2023.
Wild animals can be aggressive if people do not respect their space. All large animals – bison, moose, snow sheep, deer, moose and coyotes – must be kept at least 23 meters away and about 90 meters away from bears, wolves and cougars.
Bison will defend their territory when threatened, and in Yellowstone they have injured more people than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
