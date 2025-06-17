$41.530.08
The world's most famous museum has suspended operations due to a strike - Louvre employees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1244 views

The world's largest museum, the Louvre, has suspended operations due to a strike by employees. Workers are demanding better working conditions and increased staffing due to excessive tourism.

The world's most famous museum has suspended operations due to a strike - Louvre employees

The Louvre in Paris, the world's most visited museum, has temporarily closed due to a sudden strike by employees. They are protesting against the increase in tourism, staff shortages and worsening working conditions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

The museum, which survived the war, terrorist threats and the pandemic, was stopped by the actions of its employees - cashiers, guards and museum agents, who refused to work during an internal meeting.

We cannot wait for help for six years. Our teams are under pressure now. It's not just about art, it's about the people who protect it

– said Louvre employee Sarah Sefian.

The strike comes amid increasing pressure on the museum: about 20,000 people try to see the "Mona Lisa" every day, which leads to crowding, overheating and devaluation of the experience for visitors.

You don't see the paintings. You see phones. You see elbows. You feel the warmth. And then you get pushed out

– complained Park Ji-Hyun, a tourist from Seoul.

American Kevin Ward added: "This is the Mona Lisa's moan. Thousands of people are waiting, no connection, no explanation. I think even she needs a day off."

In a service note, the museum's president, Laurence de Car, noted that part of the building is "no longer waterproof" and that temperature fluctuations threaten the exhibits. She called the situation a "physical test" for both staff and visitors.

What started as a planned monthly information session turned into a massive display of frustration

– added Sarah Sefian, an employee of the Louvre.

According to her, although most employees are on strike, some may temporarily return to open the "route of masterpieces", including the "Mona Lisa" and the "Venus de Milo".

Additionally

French President Emmanuel Macron previously presented a plan "New Renaissance of the Louvre" for 700–800 million euros. The project envisages the creation of new entrances, an isolated hall for the "Mona Lisa" and tickets with limited access by time.

The conditions of demonstration, explanation and presentation will be those that the "Mona Lisa" deserves

– assured Macron.

However, museum staff consider the president's statements superficial.

We take it very badly that Mr. President gives his speeches here in our museum, but if you dig deeper, the state's financial investments are getting worse every year

– said Sarah Sefian, an employee of the Louvre.

Let us remind you

Strikes at the Louvre have already happened, including due to overcrowding in 2019. This time, the situation coincided with protests against mass tourism in Venice, Barcelona and Mallorca, where locals took to the streets, outraged by the consequences of tourist pressure.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyCultureNews of the World
Associated Press
Louvre
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
