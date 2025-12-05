Warm and without precipitation: forecasters gave a weather forecast for December 5

On Friday, December 5, most of Ukraine will experience relatively warm weather with no precipitation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the weather in Ukraine will not undergo significant changes; warm weather without precipitation will continue to be caused by a high-pressure field and a warm air mass.

The wind will be south-easterly, easterly, and will move at a speed of 5-10 m/s, but note that in most western and Vinnytsia regions, wind gusts will reach 15-20 m/s in places. As for the temperature, it will be 3-8° Celsius during the day, and slightly warmer at 7-12° in the far west of the country, the south of Odesa region, and Crimea. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, partly cloudy weather is expected on Friday, with no precipitation. The air temperature will be 5-7° Celsius.

