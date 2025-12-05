Warm and without precipitation: forecasters gave a weather forecast for December 5

$42.200.13
December 4, 08:25 PM • 10277 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 16292 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 17463 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 30390 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 25116 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 38695 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 22079 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 22012 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 22212 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 31286 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
Tags
Authors
Popular news
British PM on sanctions against GRU: moral responsibility lies with PutinDecember 4, 07:10 PM • 4312 views
Belgian PM confirms meeting with Merz on Friday regarding reparations loan to Ukraine, but there's a catch - ReutersDecember 4, 09:23 PM • 3032 views
Fakes about "dangerous Ukrainian food" in Poland are spreading on social media - Center for Countering DisinformationPhotoDecember 4, 11:00 PM • 3850 views
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeks02:35 AM • 3424 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the world04:03 AM • 2918 views
Publications
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 30390 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 29986 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 38695 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 45912 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 71106 views
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 13856 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 27537 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 28730 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 73478 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 76235 views
Warm and without precipitation: forecasters gave a weather forecast for December 5

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

On December 5, it will be relatively warm and without precipitation in Ukraine, with air temperatures ranging from 3-8°C. In the western and Vinnytsia regions, wind gusts will reach 15-20 m/s in places.

Warm and without precipitation: forecasters gave a weather forecast for December 5

On Friday, December 5, most of Ukraine will experience relatively warm weather with no precipitation. This was reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the weather in Ukraine will not undergo significant changes; warm weather without precipitation will continue to be caused by a high-pressure field and a warm air mass.

The wind will be south-easterly, easterly, and will move at a speed of 5-10 m/s, but note that in most western and Vinnytsia regions, wind gusts will reach 15-20 m/s in places. As for the temperature, it will be 3-8° Celsius during the day, and slightly warmer at 7-12° in the far west of the country, the south of Odesa region, and Crimea.

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, partly cloudy weather is expected on Friday, with no precipitation. The air temperature will be 5-7° Celsius.

Ukraine under the influence of an anticyclone: a meteorologist announced the weather forecast from December 3 to 1003.12.25, 12:24 • 4208 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine