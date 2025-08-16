$41.450.06
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
08:08 PM • 3980 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
07:11 PM • 7082 views
Trump and Putin met in Alaska
06:26 PM • 13321 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 87447 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 137692 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 80121 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 133092 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 55256 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 80827 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
Wall Street stocks fall amid Trump-Putin talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Wall Street traders pulled stocks down from record highs amid mixed US economic data and the Trump-Putin meeting. The S&P 500 index fell, while UnitedHealth Group and solar energy stocks rose.

Wall Street stocks fall amid Trump-Putin talks

Wall Street traders pushed stocks down from historical highs as data showed mixed signs of how American consumers feel about the economy. Investors also closely watched a personal meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, UNN reports with reference to Financial Post.

Details

After rising from April lows, the S&P 500 index fell. Applied Materials Inc. led chipmakers' losses with disappointing forecasts. UnitedHealth Group soared as significant funds flowed to the insurer. Solar energy stocks rose. Long-term Treasury bonds showed lower performance. The dollar and oil retreated.

While we cannot predict the outcome of the Alaska summit, we are monitoring potential disruptive factors, as the trading environment, in our opinion, remains highly sensitive to headline risk.

– said Dan Wantrobski of Janney Montgomery Scott.

Prior to this, economic data showed broad growth in US retail sales, driven by car sales and large online promotions. Later, a separate report showed that consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell for the first time since April, and inflation expectations rose.

Consumers are no longer preparing for the worst-case scenario for the economy, which was feared in April. However, consumers continue to expect both inflation and unemployment to worsen in the future.

– said Peter Boockvar, author of The Boock Report.

Trump and Putin's meeting: Russian dictator ignored question about ending genocide in Ukraine15.08.25, 22:37 • 2484 views

Bret Kenwell says July retail sales figures were not necessarily explosive. However, control group sales, used in the calculation of gross domestic product, exceeded economists' expectations, while an already strong June report was revised even higher.

Retailers will begin reporting earnings next week, which should provide more insight into consumer behavior, he noted.

According to Chris Zaccarelli of Northlight Asset Management, as long as consumer spending remains high and companies can retain employees due to this high spending, the flywheel can continue to spin.

While the consumer looks relatively healthy, the Fed is in a difficult position with its dual mandate of maximum employment and stable prices. If they decide to cut rates, as the market currently expects, this could be another advantage for consumers.

- said Kenwell

Addition

US and Russian presidents, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, began negotiations in Alaska. During their handshake, B-2 bombers and F-22 fighters flew overhead.

"Historic": White House shows new photo of Trump-Putin meeting16.08.25, 00:07 • 510 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

