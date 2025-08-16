$41.450.06
08:15 PM
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
08:08 PM
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
07:11 PM
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
06:26 PM
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
"Historic": White House shows new photo of Trump-Putin meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The White House released a new photo of the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, captioning it as "historic." In the photo, the leaders are walking on a red carpet.

"Historic": White House shows new photo of Trump-Putin meeting

The White House released another photo from the meeting between US President Donald Trump and the Russian dictator with the caption "historic," UNN reports.

In the photo distributed by the White House, Putin and Trump are walking on a red carpet.

Earlier, the White House had already published a photo with United States President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Reminder

US President Donald Trump and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, began negotiations in Alaska.

The meeting started after Trump and Putin arrived in Alaska, where they simultaneously exited their planes, met, and shook hands. They drove to the meeting in the same car.

A senior White House official previously reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff would join US President Donald Trump for today's first meeting with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and his advisors.

Antonina Tumanova

Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
White House
Donald Trump
United States