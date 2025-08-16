"Historic": White House shows new photo of Trump-Putin meeting

The White House released another photo from the meeting between US President Donald Trump and the Russian dictator with the caption "historic," UNN reports.

In the photo distributed by the White House, Putin and Trump are walking on a red carpet.

Earlier, the White House had already published a photo with United States President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Reminder

US President Donald Trump and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, began negotiations in Alaska.

The meeting started after Trump and Putin arrived in Alaska, where they simultaneously exited their planes, met, and shook hands. They drove to the meeting in the same car.

A senior White House official previously reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff would join US President Donald Trump for today's first meeting with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and his advisors.