Voronezh thermal power plant attacked: a number of houses left without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

On the night of November 9, the local thermal power plant in Russian Voronezh was attacked, which led to a power outage in a number of houses. The governor of the Voronezh region reported a missile threat.

Voronezh thermal power plant attacked: a number of houses left without electricity

On the night of November 9, a local thermal power plant in the Russian city of Voronezh was attacked – electricity disappeared in a number of houses and then reappeared. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

Voronezh region governor Alexander Gusev reported a missile threat. Also, information appeared in several local chats that the thermal power plant was attacked and was on fire.

In addition, a corresponding video appeared: from the shooting point to the thermal power plant - 1.3 km.

According to open data, the thermal power plant is part of JSC "RIR Energo". The installed electrical capacity is 378.3 MW, the thermal capacity is 1389.3 Gcal/h. The number of employees is about 430 people.

This thermal power plant provides thermal energy to four districts of the city - Left Bank, Zheleznodorozhny, Leninsky and Central, as well as more than a thousand enterprises, including the largest plant in the city - "Voronezhsintezkauchuk".

Recall

More than 20,000 residents of the Russian city of Belgorod and the district were left without electricity on November 8 after the air defense system was activated.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity