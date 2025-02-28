Von der Leyen: peace talks must lead to a just peace, with a prosperous Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said it is essential that any peace talks on the war in Ukraine lead to a just and lasting peace, writes UNN.

We want any peace talks to lead to a just and lasting peace. With a free and prosperous Ukraine, that can join the European family - Von der Leyen said.

And, as von der Leyen noted, "Europe is ready to live up to its responsibility when it comes to security and defence".

"We will step up our defence spending to ensure that Member States have access to the full spectrum of capabilities that this new reality demands. But we also want to step up cooperation with crucial partners like India," she pointed out.

