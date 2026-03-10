Von der Leyen discussed energy and EU funds for Slovakia with Fico

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 3316 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 12215 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 24807 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 43479 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 79340 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 50759 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 56790 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 55174 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 33631 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 77725 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
1.5m/s
60%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
CPD: Russian Orthodox Church canonizes fallen occupiers to justify war against UkraineMarch 10, 03:02 AM • 7200 views
Currency exchange rates on March 10: dollar and euro simultaneously rise in valueMarch 10, 06:00 AM • 12070 views
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limited06:25 AM • 27173 views
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideo08:42 AM • 18147 views
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - Klymenko09:07 AM • 12236 views
Publications
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 12219 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 24808 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 66074 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 69427 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 77725 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ursula von der Leyen
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 2102 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 22275 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 29847 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 29669 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - ReutersMarch 9, 03:15 PM • 30620 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
The Diplomat

Von der Leyen discussed energy and EU funds for Slovakia with Fico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

The President of the European Commission and the Prime Minister of Slovakia discussed energy prices and conditions for receiving investments. The meeting took place against the backdrop of threats to block aid to Ukraine.

Von der Leyen discussed energy and EU funds for Slovakia with Fico

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that she met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, where the parties discussed energy issues, including energy prices, and opportunities to unblock EU funds for Bratislava, UNN reports.

Today in Paris, I met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. We discussed the need for affordable energy prices for Europeans, as well as maintaining reliable supplies for Slovakia and the EU. Our energy independence is at stake.

- von der Leyen stated on X.

According to her, "this will also be a central topic at our upcoming EU summit."

"We also discussed the implementation of NextGenerationEU (the EU recovery fund - ed.) and the necessary steps, particularly in the area of justice, so that Slovakia can fully benefit from these investments," von der Leyen noted.

Addition

The meeting took place against the backdrop of Slovakia's threats to block an EU loan package for Ukraine worth 90 billion euros due to disruptions in the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which Hungary and Slovakia receive Russian oil.

Fico threatens to block EU loan for Ukraine and travels to Brussels due to the shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline08.03.26, 17:18 • 5108 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Robert Fico
European Union
Paris
Slovakia
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine