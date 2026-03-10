Von der Leyen discussed energy and EU funds for Slovakia with Fico
Kyiv • UNN
The President of the European Commission and the Prime Minister of Slovakia discussed energy prices and conditions for receiving investments. The meeting took place against the backdrop of threats to block aid to Ukraine.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that she met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, where the parties discussed energy issues, including energy prices, and opportunities to unblock EU funds for Bratislava, UNN reports.
Today in Paris, I met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. We discussed the need for affordable energy prices for Europeans, as well as maintaining reliable supplies for Slovakia and the EU. Our energy independence is at stake.
According to her, "this will also be a central topic at our upcoming EU summit."
"We also discussed the implementation of NextGenerationEU (the EU recovery fund - ed.) and the necessary steps, particularly in the area of justice, so that Slovakia can fully benefit from these investments," von der Leyen noted.
Addition
The meeting took place against the backdrop of Slovakia's threats to block an EU loan package for Ukraine worth 90 billion euros due to disruptions in the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which Hungary and Slovakia receive Russian oil.
