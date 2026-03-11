Von der Leyen called returning to Russian fuel a "strategic mistake"

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
09:10 AM • 11679 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
08:06 AM • 18910 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 20566 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 35255 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 100840 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 76889 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 43296 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 45990 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 36155 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 71350 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
4.5m/s
29%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Marine Corps Deploys Ukraine-Proven Vector Drones to Combat Smuggling in Puerto RicoMarch 11, 01:30 AM • 12515 views
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exportsMarch 11, 04:32 AM • 28149 views
Six people died in a large bus fire in Kerzers, SwitzerlandMarch 11, 04:50 AM • 7140 views
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the US05:50 AM • 21125 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 21943 views
Publications
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 21988 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 44361 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 100840 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 76889 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 71350 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 24013 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 24944 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 35071 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 41044 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 41224 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
DJI Mavic

Von der Leyen called returning to Russian fuel a "strategic mistake"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1256 views

The President of the European Commission called for adherence to the course of renewable and nuclear energy. Dependence on imports cost the EU 3 billion euros in 10 days.

Von der Leyen called returning to Russian fuel a "strategic mistake"

Returning to Russian fossil fuels amid the war with Iran would be a "strategic mistake," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a speech in the European Parliament, as Europe continues to struggle with volatile energy prices, writes UNN.

The fact is that we have energy sources that we produce ourselves – renewable energy sources and nuclear energy. Their prices have remained unchanged for the last 10 days. However, in the current crisis, some argue that we should abandon our long-term strategy and even return to Russian fossil fuels. This would be a strategic mistake. It would make us more dependent, more vulnerable, and weaker. Therefore, we should stick to the course of our long-term strategy.

- said von der Leyen.

According to her, "while we can be more pragmatic and smarter in its implementation, the direction of movement is correct."

Since the beginning of the conflict, gas prices have risen by 50% and oil by 27%, and 10 days of war have cost European taxpayers an additional 3 billion euros in fossil fuel imports, she said. "This is the price of our dependence," von der Leyen emphasized.

Addition

These comments, WSJ notes, came immediately after a pledge on Tuesday to allocate 200 million euros to support private investment in innovative nuclear technologies, as well as a European Commission initiative to increase investment in Europe's clean energy and lower energy prices.

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Energoatom
Energy
War in Ukraine
European Parliament
European Commission
Europe
Ursula von der Leyen
Iran