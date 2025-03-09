Clients of Ukrainian banks have reported issues with cashless payments: what is known
Users of payment systems Visa and Mastercard report that they are unable to make payments in stores. The biggest problems are observed in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Lviv.
Social media users reported issues with Mastercard and Visa cards. They complain about payment problems in stores, writes UNN.
In particular, users on the social network Facebook complain about the inability to pay by phone in stores, as well as long queues because of this.
In response, PrivatBank noted that "currently there may be difficulties during some operations. Our specialists are already working to resolve the issues, we apologize for the temporary inconvenience."
According to the Downdetector website, the largest outage of Visa and Mastercard is recorded in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Lviv.
The press service of Visa stated that there were no problems in processing payments.
"In connection with the dissemination of information in the media about disruptions in cashless payments, we inform you that there are no problems in processing payments on the part of Visa. Visa's capabilities are processing transactions of Ukrainian consumers smoothly and in full volume," the statement said.
