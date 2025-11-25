Virtual meeting of the coalition of the willing has begun: they are discussing a peace plan for Ukraine

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
03:19 PM • 2610 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 5668 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
02:47 PM • 6122 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 6680 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
01:51 PM • 10199 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 11324 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 20548 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 13018 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 11263 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
12:32 PM • 10028 views
Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
85%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman LeavittNovember 25, 07:26 AM • 31097 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhotoNovember 25, 07:40 AM • 34023 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspaceNovember 25, 07:50 AM • 37222 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealedNovember 25, 08:01 AM • 51167 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 42856 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 20547 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 31066 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 83279 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 111780 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 101390 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Keir Starmer
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 4168 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 42928 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 66192 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 67250 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 74459 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Film

Virtual meeting of the coalition of the willing has begun: they are discussing a peace plan for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are holding a conference call with members of the coalition of the willing, discussing the progress of developing a peace plan for Ukraine. The coalition unites over 30 countries that have pledged to facilitate a peace agreement.

Virtual meeting of the coalition of the willing has begun: they are discussing a peace plan for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are holding a conference call with members of the coalition of the willing, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

According to media reports, Starmer and Macron are discussing with coalition members the progress of the peace plan for Ukraine.

The coalition unites more than 30 countries that have committed to facilitating any peace agreement.

Earlier, UNN reported that a meeting of the coalition of the willing will take place on November 25.

Recall

EU leaders were gathered for a briefing on peace talks in Ukraine on the morning of November 24, following a weekend of rapid progress in Geneva, with few details but officials becoming more optimistic about peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, emphasized the importance of carefully considered joint actions with partners and the feasibility of all decisions to ensure lasting peace and guaranteed security, amid negotiations on the US peace plan.

After the first round of negotiations on the US peace plan in Geneva on November 23, the United States and Ukraine reportedly intend to continue working on a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine on Monday, November 24, having agreed on changes to the previous proposal, which many considered too favorable to Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit the United States this week to discuss the most sensitive aspects of the plan with US President Donald Trump.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Keir Starmer
Geneva
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine