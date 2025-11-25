Virtual meeting of the coalition of the willing has begun: they are discussing a peace plan for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are holding a conference call with members of the coalition of the willing, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

According to media reports, Starmer and Macron are discussing with coalition members the progress of the peace plan for Ukraine.

The coalition unites more than 30 countries that have committed to facilitating any peace agreement.

Earlier, UNN reported that a meeting of the coalition of the willing will take place on November 25.

EU leaders were gathered for a briefing on peace talks in Ukraine on the morning of November 24, following a weekend of rapid progress in Geneva, with few details but officials becoming more optimistic about peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, emphasized the importance of carefully considered joint actions with partners and the feasibility of all decisions to ensure lasting peace and guaranteed security, amid negotiations on the US peace plan.

After the first round of negotiations on the US peace plan in Geneva on November 23, the United States and Ukraine reportedly intend to continue working on a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine on Monday, November 24, having agreed on changes to the previous proposal, which many considered too favorable to Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit the United States this week to discuss the most sensitive aspects of the plan with US President Donald Trump.