Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented

A video is circulating online allegedly showing a power outage in the Kyiv subway, but the subway administration assures that train traffic and power supply continue without interruptions, and systems are working properly, writes UNN.

"There is currently light in the subway. This was a light failure in the carriage. Everything has already been restored. Sometimes it happens in carriages not even because of power outages on the street. There is light everywhere at the stations in the vestibules," the message says.

