Vice Prime Minister Kachka assured the European Commission: Ukraine is ready for further legislative steps to comply with EU standards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2060 views

Vice Prime Minister Taras Kachka assured Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General of the European Commission's Directorate, of Ukraine's readiness for further legislative measures to comply with EU standards.

Vice Prime Minister Kachka assured the European Commission: Ukraine is ready for further legislative steps to comply with EU standards

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Taras Kachka, in a conversation with Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, assured that Ukraine is ready to take further legislative measures to ensure compliance with EU standards after the adoption of the law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP, writes UNN.

Had a frank conversation with Gert Jan Koopman (Director-General of the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations). Informed about the situation around law 12414 and emphasized Ukraine's strong interest in resolving the NABU/SAP situation in a transparent manner. Ukraine is ready to take further legislative measures to ensure compliance with EU standards

- Kachka wrote on X.

"We continue to gather expert opinions. We emphasized plans to meet with the negotiating group on Chapter 23 to hear their expert opinions. Ukraine is ready for further steps - trust and open dialogue with the EU are key," the Deputy Prime Minister stated.

Addition

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons under special circumstances during martial law." The document was supported by 263 people's deputies. The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP.

On the same day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed law No. 12414, which regulates the activities of NABU and SAP.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
European Commission
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
