Kravchenko revealed how the review of cases under NABU's jurisdiction will take place

The Office of the Prosecutor General, during the inspection of NABU's criminal proceedings for compliance with their jurisdiction, will focus on cases that have been pending for several years. He said this during a conversation with journalists, according to a correspondent of UNN.

First of all, as I told you yesterday, I will pay attention to those criminal proceedings that have been investigated for a long time, namely one, two, three years or more, without a procedural decision. But this does not mean that I will immediately send this criminal proceeding, whatever it may be, to another law enforcement agency for jurisdiction in case of inefficiency - Kravchenko stated.

Kravchenko indicated that currently the prosecutor's office does not prioritize studying the materials of criminal proceedings that are in the active stage of pre-trial investigation.

"I will see how thoroughly it has been investigated, at what stage. If I find that it is ineffective, that nothing has been done for the entire period of one, two or three years, I will decide to hand it over to an effective body of investigators and prosecutors who will investigate and help. But this will be a joint result.

"Massively taking away criminal proceedings and handing them over to other law enforcement agencies - no, this will not happen. Because NABU, SAP, other law enforcement agencies - as they carry out their activities, so they will continue. The Prosecutor General was only given greater powers and their number was increased. This is an additional burden, as for me personally, because I am currently in this position."

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, speaking at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's temporary investigative commission on corruption in law enforcement agencies, announced that an inspection would be conducted to verify the compliance of cases handled by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau with its jurisdiction.