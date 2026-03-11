Verkhovna Rada failed the law on self-organization bodies of the population

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
09:10 AM • 11679 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
08:06 AM • 18910 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 20566 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 35255 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 100840 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 76889 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 43296 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 45990 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 36155 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 71350 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
4.5m/s
29%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Marine Corps Deploys Ukraine-Proven Vector Drones to Combat Smuggling in Puerto RicoMarch 11, 01:30 AM • 12515 views
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exportsMarch 11, 04:32 AM • 28149 views
Six people died in a large bus fire in Kerzers, SwitzerlandMarch 11, 04:50 AM • 7140 views
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the US05:50 AM • 21125 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 21943 views
Publications
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 21988 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 44361 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 100840 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 76889 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 71350 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 24013 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 24944 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 35071 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 41044 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 41224 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
DJI Mavic

Verkhovna Rada failed the law on self-organization bodies of the population

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1456 views

The parliament rejected bill No. 6319 due to a lack of votes and unsupported amendments. Only 205 people's deputies voted for the initiative.

Verkhovna Rada failed the law on self-organization bodies of the population

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine did not support bill No. 6319. This was reported on Telegram by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

As the MP noted, 205 deputies voted for bill No. 6319, 1 deputy voted against, 69 people abstained from voting, and 294 people's deputies did not vote at all.

205 voted for in the second reading. The law was rejected. First, two important amendments failed (less than 200 votes). Well, then the whole law went down. It is indicative that "Servants of the People" gave 129 votes

- Zheleznyak stated.

Additionally

Bill No. 6319 on amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Self-Organization Bodies of the Population" regarding the improvement of the procedure for organizing, operating, and terminating a self-organization body of the population" was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on November 18, 2021. Its author is Denys Shmyhal, former Prime Minister, then Minister of Defense, and now First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

According to the explanatory note, the purpose of the bill is to improve the procedure for organizing, operating, and terminating a self-organization body of the population, which will contribute to the development and spread of the practice of creating self-organization bodies of the population as a form of residents' participation in solving certain issues of local importance.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada rejected the bill on taxation of digital platforms (on the "OLX tax") No. 14025.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal