Verkhovna Rada failed the law on self-organization bodies of the population

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine did not support bill No. 6319. This was reported on Telegram by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

As the MP noted, 205 deputies voted for bill No. 6319, 1 deputy voted against, 69 people abstained from voting, and 294 people's deputies did not vote at all.

205 voted for in the second reading. The law was rejected. First, two important amendments failed (less than 200 votes). Well, then the whole law went down. It is indicative that "Servants of the People" gave 129 votes - Zheleznyak stated.

Additionally

Bill No. 6319 on amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Self-Organization Bodies of the Population" regarding the improvement of the procedure for organizing, operating, and terminating a self-organization body of the population" was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on November 18, 2021. Its author is Denys Shmyhal, former Prime Minister, then Minister of Defense, and now First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

According to the explanatory note, the purpose of the bill is to improve the procedure for organizing, operating, and terminating a self-organization body of the population, which will contribute to the development and spread of the practice of creating self-organization bodies of the population as a form of residents' participation in solving certain issues of local importance.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada rejected the bill on taxation of digital platforms (on the "OLX tax") No. 14025.