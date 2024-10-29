Verkhovna Rada approves new procedure for writing off military equipment: what will change for the Armed Forces
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada has passed in the first reading a draft law on a special procedure for writing off military property. Commanders of the Armed Forces will be able to write off drones and electronic warfare equipment with the approval of the Commander-in-Chief.
The Verkhovna Rada today passed in the first reading draft law No. 12067 on the specifics of the procedure for writing off military property. The document authorizes the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service and the head of the State Special Transport Service to write off drones and electronic warfare equipment in agreement with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Details
As reported by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, 269 votes were cast in favor.
The document proposes to supplement Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine “On the Legal Regime of Property in the Armed Forces of Ukraine” with a provision that gives the right to write off certain types of military equipment under martial law in an exceptional manner.
Main points of changes:
1. Entities entitled to write-off - the right to write-off is granted to the Commander of a branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (a military service or operational command), the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, and the Head of the Administration of the State Special Transport Service in agreement with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
2. Types of equipment to be written off - proposed to be written off:
- all unmanned aerial vehicles;
- unmanned aerial systems;
- unmanned ground (robotic) systems;
- unmanned water (floating) complexes or systems;
- ground-based electronic warfare equipment.
3. Write-off conditions - write-offs are carried out in cases where the equipment has been used since the beginning of martial law and has not been written off in any other way at the time of the decision.
Government authorizes the purchase of Ukrainian drones for the needs of the Unmanned Systems Forces29.10.24, 14:12 • 12324 views