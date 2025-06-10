Vance met with a Republican White House critic to discuss Trump's tax and spending bill

US Vice President Jay Dee Vance met with Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson in the Capitol to discuss supporting a package of tax and spending cut bills initiated by US President Donald Trump. This was reported by the Associated Press, citing its sources, reports UNN.

Details

A representative of the Trump administration tried to convince Senator Johnson that the package of laws on regulating public finances, which is called populist and unrealistic, is worth supporting. This was told to the publication by a source on condition of anonymity.

Ron Johnson is a Republican senator who has been very critical of Trump's tax and spending cut bill, arguing that the legislation is not well thought out and coordinated enough to cut government spending.

Vance and Johnson discussed the bill, and the White House is optimistic about the possibility of Johnson's support for the bill, according to the source, but it is unclear what this path will be.

Addition

The package of bills "One Big Beautiful Bill", as it was called by US President Donald Trump (abbreviated as BBB) is currently under consideration in the US Senate. The legislative initiative of the Trump administration has many critics, including among fellow party members.

It was this package of bills that became a stumbling block between Donald Trump and American billionaire Elon Musk, who played a decisive role in Trump's second coming to power in the United States. Musk said that he could no longer remain silent, calling the document "disgusting abomination".

Main claims of critics:

Sharp increase in deficit and public debt

According to estimates by the Congressional Budget Office, BBB will lead to a $2.4 trillion increase in the deficit over 10 years and an increase in debt of $2.6-5.7 trillion, depending on the calculation. This prospect, due to the lack of sufficient economic growth, is causing concern even among Republicans, for whom financial discipline is a priority.

Cutting social programs

It is proposed to significantly reduce funding for Medicaid and SNAP, which could deprive approximately 11 million Americans of health insurance by 2034.

The definition of new work requirements for receiving social assistance is also criticized - in particular, from the point of view of social justice and the protection of vulnerable categories.

Uneven distribution of benefits

The expansion of tax benefits for single households (tax on tips, overtime, investments, estate) mainly benefits wealthier segments of the population. The initial contribution to "Trump Accounts" ($1,000 per child + up to $5,000 annually) is criticized due to the disproportionate benefit: wealthy families receive a greater increase in income.

Rejection of clean energy and reduction of investments

BBB cancels incentives for renewable energy - this is criticized as a backward policy regarding energy independence. The lack of permanent incentives for investment in R&D or production - not enough "growth" measures on the scale needed for long-term economic growth.

Complication of the tax code

The reforms add new benefits (on tips, pensions, car loans), which makes the tax system more complex and cumbersome for ordinary taxpayers.