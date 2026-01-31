Uzhhorod City Council deputy concealed assets worth UAH 13.8 million - prosecutor's office

The Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor's Office has notified a current deputy of the Uzhhorod City Council of the 8th convocation of suspicion, in whose declaration inaccurate information totaling over 13.8 million hryvnias was found. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the individual was elected to the Uzhhorod City Council in 2020 from the now-banned in Ukraine party "Opposition Platform - For Life."

The amount of inaccurate declaration is UAH 13.8 million, and the amount of legalization of illegally obtained assets is UAH 11.5 million. According to the investigation and the results of a full audit of the 2022 declaration, ... it was established that the deputy deliberately failed to reflect in the declaration information about a number of assets and financial obligations. In particular, the declaration does not contain information about real estate objects used by his family members, including a private residential building in Uzhhorod with an area of about 360 square meters, as well as real estate in Kyiv. - the report says.

In addition, over 315 thousand US dollars in cash, which the suspect transferred to a third party, formalizing them as a loan, were not declared. The investigation established that in this way he tried to legalize funds with unconfirmed origin.

Also, the declaration lacks information about over UAH 1.3 million in funds in private bank accounts, almost UAH 800 thousand in debt obligations, and about UAH 70 thousand in received wages. The deputy's actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional entry by the declarant of knowingly false information into the declaration) and Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means). - the prosecutors stated.

Also, during authorized searches, two watches of famous world brands, nine paintings by famous artists, Mercedes-Benz S-class and Mercedes-Benz GLE cars of 2021, mobile phones, documents regarding premises rental, and cash were seized. A preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative bail of UAH 20 million and the arrest of the deputy's property for subsequent confiscation have been initiated.

Recall

Former MP Oleksandr Suprunenko was notified of suspicion of unauthorized occupation of 0.3 hectares of land near the Dnieper. He illegally built a house and fenced off the plot, restricting access to water.

Abuse in procurement of over UAH 1.17 million: in Tiachiv region, the prosecutor's office notified the former head of a communal enterprise of suspicion