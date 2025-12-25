Abuse in procurement of over UAH 1.17 million: in Tiachiv region, the prosecutor's office notified the former head of a communal enterprise of suspicion

The Tiachiv District Prosecutor's Office has notified a former head of one of the communal enterprises in the Tiachiv district of suspicion. The man organized the purchase of two specialized cargo vehicles – a dump truck and a garbage truck – for the community at inflated prices. This was reported by the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the official responsible for procurement purchased two trucks for the community in 2022–2023 for over UAH 4.1 million. After that, he signed the acceptance documents without comment, knowing that the cost of the equipment was significantly inflated. This refers to two used specialized cargo vehicles – a dump truck and a DAF garbage truck – the cost of which, according to the expert's conclusion, was UAH 1.17 million less than actually paid. - the post says.

Thus, due to the actions of the suspect, the communal enterprise's budget, funded by community funds, overpaid for used equipment whose market value was significantly lower.

"The suspect is charged with abuse of power, which caused grave consequences for state interests (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Tiachiv District Police Department under the procedural guidance of the Tiachiv District Prosecutor's Office," the post emphasizes.

