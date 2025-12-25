Abuse in procurement of over UAH 1.17 million: in Tiachiv region, the prosecutor's office notified the former head of a communal enterprise of suspicion

$42.150.05
10:58 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
December 25, 09:42 AM
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
December 25, 09:14 AM
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
December 24, 01:26 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with children December 25, 06:45 AM
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity December 25, 07:24 AM
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor December 25, 08:09 AM
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders" December 25, 09:48 AM
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian" 10:37 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
10:58 AM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 03:03 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider December 24, 03:00 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg December 24, 02:30 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
December 24, 01:26 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Mykola Leontovych
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Chernihiv
Europe
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a mother 03:24 PM
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration December 25, 02:14 PM
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders" December 25, 09:48 AM
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor December 25, 08:09 AM
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity December 25, 07:24 AM
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Financial Times

Abuse in procurement of over UAH 1.17 million: in Tiachiv region, the prosecutor's office notified the former head of a communal enterprise of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The former head of a communal enterprise in Tiachiv region has been notified of suspicion of abuse of office. He purchased two trucks at inflated prices, which led to an overpayment of over UAH 1.17 million.

Abuse in procurement of over UAH 1.17 million: in Tiachiv region, the prosecutor's office notified the former head of a communal enterprise of suspicion

The Tiachiv District Prosecutor's Office has notified a former head of one of the communal enterprises in the Tiachiv district of suspicion. The man organized the purchase of two specialized cargo vehicles – a dump truck and a garbage truck – for the community at inflated prices. This was reported by the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the official responsible for procurement purchased two trucks for the community in 2022–2023 for over UAH 4.1 million. After that, he signed the acceptance documents without comment, knowing that the cost of the equipment was significantly inflated. This refers to two used specialized cargo vehicles – a dump truck and a DAF garbage truck – the cost of which, according to the expert's conclusion, was UAH 1.17 million less than actually paid.

- the post says.

Thus, due to the actions of the suspect, the communal enterprise's budget, funded by community funds, overpaid for used equipment whose market value was significantly lower.

"The suspect is charged with abuse of power, which caused grave consequences for state interests (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Tiachiv District Police Department under the procedural guidance of the Tiachiv District Prosecutor's Office," the post emphasizes.

In Bukovyna, two city council officials were notified of suspicion due to overpayment of UAH 3.5 million for road repairs 25.12.25, 10:13

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergencies
Technology
State budget
Skirmishes