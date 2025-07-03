$41.810.01
49.130.28
en
Exclusives
Usyk – Dubois rematch: who are the bookmakers predicting to win?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will take place on July 19 in London at Wembley Stadium. Bookmakers predict the Ukrainian boxer to win with odds of 1.20.

Usyk – Dubois rematch: who are the bookmakers predicting to win?

The rematch between Ukrainian boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk and his opponent Daniel Dubois will take place on July 19 at Wembley in London. Bookmakers are already starting to predict the Ukrainian boxer's victory, writes UNN with reference to Queensberry Promotions.

Bookmakers' odds

After the official announcement of the unification fight between the WBA, WBO, WBC, and IBO world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and the IBF title holder Daniel Dubois, bookmakers assessed whose victory this fight might end in.

Usyk is the favorite in this fight, according to analysts. In their opinion, one can bet on Usyk's victory with odds of 1.20. The Briton's win is 4.85. A draw, as the least likely outcome in boxing, is estimated at odds of 25.00.

Bookmakers consider Usyk's victory by knockout to be the most probable outcome of the fight – 1.80. Oleksandr's triumph by decision – 2.55. Dubois's early victory is estimated at odds of 8.50. Daniel's success by points – 12.00.

Not just a fight

Wembley Stadium is the most prestigious stage for boxing tournaments in Great Britain. In this regard, Usyk's next performance there is a major event in the history of Ukrainian boxing.

Moreover, it is an important signal to the whole world: despite the difficult situation at the front, missile attacks, drone attacks – the Ukrainian boxer remains in the spotlight.

In case of victory in this fight, Usyk will receive the following "bonuses":

  • he will confirm the legitimacy of the first victory;
    • will demonstrate endurance after exhausting fights with Fury;
      • will complete final preparations for belt unification.

        What is known about the upcoming fight

        The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk, WBC, WBO, WBA, and IBO heavyweight title holder (23-0, 14 KOs) and IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) will take place on July 19.

        The boxing evening will start approximately at 7 PM Kyiv time. The main card will begin around 8:30 PM. Initially, it was planned that the fight between Ukrainians Andriy Novytskyi and Vladyslav Sirenko would open it. But Novytskyi's coach Anatoliy Dudchenko reported that his ward suffered a serious injury during sparring and was forced to withdraw from the fight against Sirenko.

        According to Anatoliy, Andriy tore his cruciate ligaments and will need about six months to recover. Sirenko, meanwhile, will fight against Briton Solomon Dacres.

        Next to enter the ring will be Ukrainian Daniel Lapin, who will fight against Briton Lewis Edmondson.

        The exact time of Usyk and Dubois's ring walk and the start of the fight will be announced later. It can be assumed that this will not happen before 11:45 PM Kyiv time.

        The boxing evening will end by 1:00 AM according to Wembley regulations.

        Addition

        Oleksandr Usyk's team confirmed the termination of cooperation between the boxer and promoter Oleksandr Krasiuk, calling it a "natural stage." This decision was "thoughtful and conflict-free," despite Krasiuk's presence at the Usyk – Dubois II fight press conference.

        World heavyweight boxing champion, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk made a statement regarding a possible third fight with Briton Tyson Fury.

        Pavlo Zinchenko

