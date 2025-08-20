$41.260.08
Used rescuers on his own construction sites: the head of the State Emergency Service in Vinnytsia region was notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

The head of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Vinnytsia region was notified of suspicion of human trafficking. He forcibly used subordinate rescuers on his own construction sites.

The head of the Main Directorate in Vinnytsia Oblast has been notified of suspicion of forced use of subordinate rescuers at his own construction sites. A human trafficking scheme has been exposed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, a scheme of labor exploitation of employees of the State Emergency Service Main Directorate in Vinnytsia Oblast at private construction sites has been exposed. Prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General notified the head of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Vinnytsia Oblast of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (human trafficking, committed against several persons, by an official using official position)," the statement says.

According to the investigation, the suspect, during 2024–2025, abusing his official position, gave illegal instructions to the heads of fire and rescue units and detachments regarding the release of five individual subordinates from performing official duties.

It is reported that after this, they were sent to perform construction work at facilities belonging to him and his family members.

At the request of the prosecutor's office, the court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of almost UAH 2.5 million.

The investigation is ongoing, and the circle of victims and those involved in the illegal scheme of labor exploitation of State Emergency Service employees is being established.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Vinnytsia Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Construction
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine