Police have uncovered hundreds of human trafficking cases since the start of the Russian invasion: the Ministry of Internal Affairs revealed details

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 1182 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 7550 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 16322 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 19563 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 25676 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 76007 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 109823 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 115179 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 134033 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 130782 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
4.3m/s
40%
744mm
Popular news
Daring Robbery in Mexico: Attackers Stole 33 Tons of Gold and Silver ConcentrateJuly 8, 02:39 AM • 54853 views
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 8July 8, 04:05 AM • 58317 views
In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man in a car in the middle of the street: the shooter is being soughtJuly 8, 05:19 AM • 2005 views
Number of injured in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 3306:01 AM • 17241 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought07:20 AM • 48672 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 143518 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 131692 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 153604 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 158360 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 251538 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Olha Stefanishyna
Ursula von der Leyen
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Hungary
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 128185 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 316678 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 155167 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 271054 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 292533 views
Actual
Financial Times
Facebook
FAB-250
Shahed-136
Tesla Model Y

Police have uncovered hundreds of human trafficking cases since the start of the Russian invasion: the Ministry of Internal Affairs revealed details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the National Police of Ukraine has uncovered 447 cases of human trafficking. 365 victims have been identified, including women, men, and children.

Police have uncovered hundreds of human trafficking cases since the start of the Russian invasion: the Ministry of Internal Affairs revealed details

The National Police of Ukraine has uncovered 447 cases of human trafficking since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

During this period, starting from 2022, 242 human traffickers received suspicion notices. Law enforcement officers sent indictments to court against 18 organized groups of human traffickers.

Police also identified 365 victims of human trafficking, including 167 women, 152 men, and 46 children. The Ministry of Internal Affairs urged citizens to call the following phone numbers if they know anything about human trafficking cases:

  • 112 or 102 — Unified emergency number, National Police;
    • 1547 — Hotline for combating human trafficking;
      • 527 — National Hotline for combating human trafficking.

        Recall

        In Sumy, a resident of Kyiv region organized a prostitution network, engaged in pimping and organizing brothels. She was detained by police officers.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
        National Police of Ukraine
        Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9