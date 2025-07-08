Police have uncovered hundreds of human trafficking cases since the start of the Russian invasion: the Ministry of Internal Affairs revealed details

The National Police of Ukraine has uncovered 447 cases of human trafficking since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

During this period, starting from 2022, 242 human traffickers received suspicion notices. Law enforcement officers sent indictments to court against 18 organized groups of human traffickers.

Police also identified 365 victims of human trafficking, including 167 women, 152 men, and 46 children. The Ministry of Internal Affairs urged citizens to call the following phone numbers if they know anything about human trafficking cases:

112 or 102 — Unified emergency number, National Police;

1547 — Hotline for combating human trafficking;

527 — National Hotline for combating human trafficking.

Recall

In Sumy, a resident of Kyiv region organized a prostitution network, engaged in pimping and organizing brothels. She was detained by police officers.