The United States defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime to win men's ice hockey gold on the final day of the Milan-Cortina Olympics, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Jack Hughes scored the winning goal just 1 minute and 41 seconds into overtime.

This is the third Olympic title in men's hockey for the USA — and the first since the "Miracle on Ice" in Lake Placid in 1980.

Neutral athletes, such as Russia and Belarus, allowed to attend the closing ceremony of the 2026 Olympics

Additionally

The day will conclude with a closing ceremony featuring Italian music and dance, both classical and modern, with world-renowned ballet dancer Roberto Bolle alongside popular Italian singer Achille Lauro and DJ Gabry Ponte.

Italian DJ Gabry Ponte to perform at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Olympics