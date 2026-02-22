USA wins Olympic hockey gold, defeating Canada in overtime
The US men's hockey team won gold at the Milan Cortina Olympics, defeating Canada 2-1 in overtime. Jack Hughes scored the game-winning goal, securing the USA's third Olympic title.
Jack Hughes scored the winning goal just 1 minute and 41 seconds into overtime.
This is the third Olympic title in men's hockey for the USA — and the first since the "Miracle on Ice" in Lake Placid in 1980.
