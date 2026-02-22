$43.270.00
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crime
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's Office
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured people
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
USA wins Olympic hockey gold, defeating Canada in overtime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The US men's hockey team won gold at the Milan Cortina Olympics, defeating Canada 2-1 in overtime. Jack Hughes scored the game-winning goal, securing the USA's third Olympic title.

USA wins Olympic hockey gold, defeating Canada in overtime

The United States defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime to win men's ice hockey gold on the final day of the Milan-Cortina Olympics, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Jack Hughes scored the winning goal just 1 minute and 41 seconds into overtime.

This is the third Olympic title in men's hockey for the USA — and the first since the "Miracle on Ice" in Lake Placid in 1980.

Additionally

The day will conclude with a closing ceremony featuring Italian music and dance, both classical and modern, with world-renowned ballet dancer Roberto Bolle alongside popular Italian singer Achille Lauro and DJ Gabry Ponte.

Antonina Tumanova

