Italian DJ Gabry Ponte to perform at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Olympics

The Olympic Committee has announced the main performer for the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. It will be Italian musician, DJ, and producer Gabry Ponte. This is reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek.

Details

It is known that the closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 22, at the Arena di Verona. The live broadcast will be aired on NBC and the Peacock platform, with a prime-time repeat starting at 9:00 PM.

“This will be a vibrant moment that will unite athletes and spectators from all over the world in a shared celebration. Among the main performers of the evening is Gabry Ponte, an international icon of dance and electronic music, who will transform the stage into a true center of energy and interaction,” - the organizers of the event report.

Gabry Ponte has been working in electronic music for over 25 years, has multi-platinum records and Grammy nominations.

In addition, the release also notes that the performance will be implemented within the theme of "Beauty in Action": "beauty that is not static, but constantly in motion, capable of transforming sound into emotion."

According to the artist's official website, Ponte is the most streamed Italian DJ in the world and the second most popular Italian artist overall. He has over 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and his work inspires both well-known performers and a new generation of artists in the electronic scene.

