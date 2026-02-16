$43.100.11
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Italian DJ Gabry Ponte to perform at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Olympics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Italian musician Gabry Ponte will be the main performer at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. The ceremony will take place on February 22 at the Arena di Verona.

Italian DJ Gabry Ponte to perform at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Olympics

The Olympic Committee has announced the main performer for the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. It will be Italian musician, DJ, and producer Gabry Ponte. This is reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek.

Details

It is known that the closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 22, at the Arena di Verona. The live broadcast will be aired on NBC and the Peacock platform, with a prime-time repeat starting at 9:00 PM.

“This will be a vibrant moment that will unite athletes and spectators from all over the world in a shared celebration. Among the main performers of the evening is Gabry Ponte, an international icon of dance and electronic music, who will transform the stage into a true center of energy and interaction,”

- the organizers of the event report.

Gabry Ponte has been working in electronic music for over 25 years, has multi-platinum records and Grammy nominations.

An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine proposed to freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar after she reached the Olympic Games final15.02.26, 11:30 • 15387 views

In addition, the release also notes that the performance will be implemented within the theme of "Beauty in Action": "beauty that is not static, but constantly in motion, capable of transforming sound into emotion."

According to the artist's official website, Ponte is the most streamed Italian DJ in the world and the second most popular Italian artist overall. He has over 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and his work inspires both well-known performers and a new generation of artists in the electronic scene.

Grammy2026: Bad Bunny and New Music Stars Win Top Awards02.02.26, 21:52 • 4821 view

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureOlympics
Musician
Spotify
Italy