10:18 AM • 246 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
09:15 AM • 3234 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
08:20 AM • 11926 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 17678 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 29426 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 26035 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 25950 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 22782 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 20039 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 16193 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine proposed to freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar after she reached the Olympic Games final

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2278 views

Ukrainian freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar reached Ukraine's first-ever big air final at the Olympic Games. After her performance, she received a proposal from her fiancé — an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine proposed to freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar after she reached the Olympic Games final

Ukrainian freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar received a marriage proposal from her fiancé, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, after her historic qualification for the 2026 Olympic Games final, UNN reports with reference to the NOC and Suspilne Sport.

Details

Ukrainian freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar overcame a dramatic qualification in big air at the XXV Winter Olympic Games. Despite difficult weather conditions and not feeling her best in recent days, Kateryna showed character: after two confident attempts, she held on to a qualifying spot until the very end and secured a place in the final with the 11th best result. Thus, the 2025 Big Air World Cup silver medalist reached Ukraine's first-ever Olympic final in this discipline.

In a comment for "Suspilne Sport," Kateryna spoke about her emotions after reaching the final, her health, and the unexpected proposal from her fiancé — an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

About emotions and well-being

"It's just an incredibly beautiful night and many events. I still can't process either one or the other (events), so I'll answer this question a little later. Of course not, who knows about the proposal? Honestly, I've been feeling terrible for the last couple of days, and I was very happy to wake up feeling energized to perform. I thought that the biggest victory would be just to perform, to perform well. It seems I succeeded," Kateryna Kotsar said.

About conditions and the Olympic jump

"Indeed, a wonderful jump, great snow conditions. It snowed all day, and I was worried all day that it would stop before our competition, because snow during jumps doesn't help at all. And the snow conditions are superb, and the jump itself is great — everything is great," the athlete noted.

About the action in support of Vladyslav Heraskevych

After her performance, Kateryna showed the camera the inscription "Freedom of memory" on her glove: "Honestly, when Vladyslav was disqualified, it really became a very sad event for me, I was deeply affected by it. I even thought that I needed to do something very serious. But eventually, these thoughts started to wear me out a bit. So I settled on an idea that sounded the most cool, harmonious, and understandable to me. And right before the third attempt, I made this inscription."

Antonina Tumanova

