Olympics 2026: Today Ukrainians will compete for medals in two sports

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
February 14, 07:48 PM • 11145 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 21896 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 21219 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 21933 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 20448 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 18535 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 15493 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 15314 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 15219 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14628 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1.1m/s
84%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy discussed meetings in Geneva with Trump's representatives Kushner and WitkoffFebruary 14, 08:45 PM • 4796 views
Defense Forces repelled 191 attacks: Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remain the hottestFebruary 14, 09:16 PM • 3964 views
SBU destroyed half of Russian Pantsir systems eliminated in 2025February 14, 09:42 PM • 9708 views
US courts have issued over 4,400 rulings on the illegality of immigrant detentions by the Trump administrationFebruary 14, 10:39 PM • 5268 views
Astronomers discover unique 'inside-out' planetary system around a red dwarfFebruary 14, 11:40 PM • 3608 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 78176 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 125622 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 71175 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 88410 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 128780 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Ilham Aliyev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Azerbaijan
Washington, D.C.
Munich
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 3038 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 16467 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 15894 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 19179 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 42617 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Shahed-136

Olympics 2026: Today Ukrainians will compete for medals in two sports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

On February 15, representatives of the Ukrainian national team will compete in alpine skiing and biathlon at the Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina. Anastasiia Shepilienko will compete in giant slalom, while Vitaliy Mandzyn, Dmytro Pidruchnyi, Yuliia Dzhima, Oleksandra Merkushyna, and Khrystyna Dmytrenko will participate in the pursuit race.

Olympics 2026: Today Ukrainians will compete for medals in two sports

Today, February 15, representatives of the Ukrainian national team will compete in 2 sports at the Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina, reports UNN with reference to the NOC.

Details

The first discipline is alpine skiing (giant slalom).

11:00 — women: first attempt. Anastasiia Shepilenko will perform under number 46.

14:30 — women, final. Based on the results of the first run.

The second is biathlon (pursuit race).

12:15 — men. Vitaliy Mandzyn will perform under number 24 +1:47; Dmytro Pidruchnyi under number 27 +1:55.

15:45 — women. Yuliia Dzhima will perform under number 24 +1:35; Oleksandra Merkushyna under number 42 +2:11; Khrystyna Dmytrenko under number 55 +2:24.

Ukrainian biathlete Merkushyna broke an Olympic gift in the form of a phone11.02.26, 09:46 • 6011 views

Antonina Tumanova

SportsOlympics
National Olympic Committee
Milan