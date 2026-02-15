Olympics 2026: Today Ukrainians will compete for medals in two sports

Today, February 15, representatives of the Ukrainian national team will compete in 2 sports at the Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina, reports UNN with reference to the NOC.

Details

The first discipline is alpine skiing (giant slalom).

11:00 — women: first attempt. Anastasiia Shepilenko will perform under number 46.

14:30 — women, final. Based on the results of the first run.

The second is biathlon (pursuit race).

12:15 — men. Vitaliy Mandzyn will perform under number 24 +1:47; Dmytro Pidruchnyi under number 27 +1:55.

15:45 — women. Yuliia Dzhima will perform under number 24 +1:35; Oleksandra Merkushyna under number 42 +2:11; Khrystyna Dmytrenko under number 55 +2:24.

