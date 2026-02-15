Olympics 2026: Today Ukrainians will compete for medals in two sports
Kyiv • UNN
On February 15, representatives of the Ukrainian national team will compete in alpine skiing and biathlon at the Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina. Anastasiia Shepilienko will compete in giant slalom, while Vitaliy Mandzyn, Dmytro Pidruchnyi, Yuliia Dzhima, Oleksandra Merkushyna, and Khrystyna Dmytrenko will participate in the pursuit race.
Today, February 15, representatives of the Ukrainian national team will compete in 2 sports at the Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina, reports UNN with reference to the NOC.
Details
The first discipline is alpine skiing (giant slalom).
11:00 — women: first attempt. Anastasiia Shepilenko will perform under number 46.
14:30 — women, final. Based on the results of the first run.
The second is biathlon (pursuit race).
12:15 — men. Vitaliy Mandzyn will perform under number 24 +1:47; Dmytro Pidruchnyi under number 27 +1:55.
15:45 — women. Yuliia Dzhima will perform under number 24 +1:35; Oleksandra Merkushyna under number 42 +2:11; Khrystyna Dmytrenko under number 55 +2:24.
