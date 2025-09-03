USA supported providing Ukraine with 10 Patriot systems, but it's a slow process – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has spoken with the US about providing an additional 10 Patriot systems. Washington supported it, but it's a really slow process. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, as reported by UNN.

We need the US on our side at this very important stage of the war. There is political support, there is bipartisan support from the US. Patriot systems are only available in the US. Of course, our European partners have them, but the missiles and the largest supply are in the US. We need this support. Plus, the president (Trump – ed.) supported the PURL program. It's not enough, but it's what we have. We talked about 10 additional Patriot systems, we talked with manufacturing facilities, the US supported it. It's really a somewhat slow process, some decisions are really slow - said Zelenskyy.

Addition

The United States Department of State approved the possible supply of equipment (spare parts) for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine for $179.1 million.

The US approved the sale of over $300 million in equipment to Ukraine to support Patriot and Starlink.