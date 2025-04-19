USA ready to "recognize" Crimea as Russian - Bloomberg

$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

53%
751 mm
Finnish Shipyard May Build Icebreakers for US Coast Guard

April 18, 03:50 PM

You have to be an outright bastard to inflict such blows on Good Friday: Zelenskyy on the attack on Kharkiv

April 18, 04:12 PM

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has increased to 112, including 9 children

April 18, 05:11 PM

Trump named the condition under which the US can withdraw from negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine

April 18, 05:45 PM

Fire on the Sumy-Kyiv train: rescuers revealed details and showed photos of the burned carriage

April 18, 06:07 PM
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM
9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

USA ready to "recognize" Crimea as Russian - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

Bloomberg reports that the US may recognize Russian control over Crimea in a potential peace agreement. This proposal could freeze the front line, leaving most occupied territories to the Russian Federation, and remove the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership.

USA ready to "recognize" Crimea as Russian - Bloomberg

The United States of America is ready to recognize "Russian control" over annexed Crimea. It is about an "expanded peace agreement" between Moscow and Kyiv, but specific terms are not provided. This is reported by the Bloomberg newspaper, citing sources, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that this proposal would freeze the front line. At the same time, most of the Ukrainian territory currently occupied by Russia would remain under Moscow's control, and Kyiv's aspiration to join NATO would be removed from the agenda.

The potential concession is the latest signal that President Donald Trump is eager to secure a ceasefire agreement and comes after he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that the administration was prepared to abandon its mediation efforts to establish peace if progress was not made quickly

- writes Bloomberg.

"This could undermine international laws and treaties that prohibit the seizure of land by force. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly stated that he will not cede territory to Moscow," the post says.

According to Bloomberg, this move "would be a boon" for the Kremlin dictator Putin, who has long sought international recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea. Putin has so far refused to agree to Trump's proposal for a broad peace agreement.

Sources told the publication that a final decision on the issue has not yet been made. The White House and the State Department did not respond to a request for comment. A US official familiar with the negotiations, when asked about the possibility of recognizing Crimea, declined to comment on the details of the talks.

Reminder

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Whitkoff, who is participating in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, stated that the peace agreement concerns the "so-called five territories," but contains much more.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the statement by Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Whitkoff regarding the "five territories" within the framework of a peace agreement with Russia. The ministry emphasized: Ukraine's position is unchanged - the country will never recognize any stolen territories. 

In Crimea, the occupiers destroyed or damaged more than 200 archaeological sites - representative office of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea
April 18, 14:38

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
United States Department of State
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Donald Trump
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kyiv
