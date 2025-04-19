USA ready to "recognize" Crimea as Russian - Bloomberg

The United States of America is ready to recognize "Russian control" over annexed Crimea. It is about an "expanded peace agreement" between Moscow and Kyiv, but specific terms are not provided. This is reported by the Bloomberg newspaper, citing sources, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that this proposal would freeze the front line. At the same time, most of the Ukrainian territory currently occupied by Russia would remain under Moscow's control, and Kyiv's aspiration to join NATO would be removed from the agenda.

The potential concession is the latest signal that President Donald Trump is eager to secure a ceasefire agreement and comes after he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that the administration was prepared to abandon its mediation efforts to establish peace if progress was not made quickly - writes Bloomberg.

"This could undermine international laws and treaties that prohibit the seizure of land by force. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly stated that he will not cede territory to Moscow," the post says.

According to Bloomberg, this move "would be a boon" for the Kremlin dictator Putin, who has long sought international recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea. Putin has so far refused to agree to Trump's proposal for a broad peace agreement.

Sources told the publication that a final decision on the issue has not yet been made. The White House and the State Department did not respond to a request for comment. A US official familiar with the negotiations, when asked about the possibility of recognizing Crimea, declined to comment on the details of the talks.

Reminder

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Whitkoff, who is participating in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, stated that the peace agreement concerns the "so-called five territories," but contains much more.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the statement by Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Whitkoff regarding the "five territories" within the framework of a peace agreement with Russia. The ministry emphasized: Ukraine's position is unchanged - the country will never recognize any stolen territories.

