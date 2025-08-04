$41.760.05
749mm
USA and NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The USA and NATO are initiating a new PURL mechanism for the rapid supply of weapons to Ukraine. It provides for the financing of American arms supplies through voluntary contributions from member countries.

USA and NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine - Shmyhal

The United States of America and NATO are launching a new mechanism to support Ukraine through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List initiative, which provides for the rapid supply of systems and weapons to Ukraine. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

The US and NATO are launching a new mechanism to support Ukraine through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative. The goal of this mechanism is to ensure the rapid supply of systems and weapons to Ukraine, which can be obtained in large quantities from the US, with the aim of strengthening Ukraine's position and creating conditions for achieving a just and lasting peace.

- Shmyhal wrote.

He noted that this initiative is being implemented within the framework of agreements between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Thanks to the new mechanism, Alliance member countries and partners will be able to finance the supply of American weapons and technologies through voluntary contributions. The PURL mechanism provides for the formation of a list of equipment and ammunition, formed on the basis of Ukraine's requests, confirmed by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR). New aid packages will be announced on a regular basis. NATO will coordinate supplies within this mechanism, including through existing NATO mechanisms.

- Shmyhal added.

Recall,

The Netherlands allocated 500 million euros to support Ukraine within the framework of the American PURL initiative. The package includes ammunition, artillery shells, and components for Patriot and HAWK air defense systems.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

