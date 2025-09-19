$41.190.02
US will help ensure peace after Russia's war in Ukraine - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

US President Donald Trump said that the US will help ensure peace after the war in Ukraine ends. He expressed disappointment in Putin and noted that stopping the purchase of Russian oil could contribute to resolving the "conflict."

US will help ensure peace after Russia's war in Ukraine - Trump

The United States of America will help ensure peace after the end of Russia's war in Ukraine. US President Donald Trump stated this in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

"After the war is over, we will help ensure peace. And I think that will eventually happen," the White House chief said.

At the same time, he admitted that helping to end the war in Ukraine was more difficult than he expected, and that he was "very disappointed" in Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

I thought the easiest issue would be between Russia and Ukraine because of my relationship with President Putin. So I'm disappointed

- Trump said.

At the same time, he stressed that he still believes in resolving the conflict, and that one way to achieve this is to stop buying Russian oil for Europe.

"Ultimately, if oil prices fall or if Russia doesn't sell oil, they have no choice but to negotiate. And the countries of the European Union or NATO... When they buy oil from Russia, that's not the best thing that can happen," the US president summarized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that if Europe did something about China, such as imposing sanctions or tariffs, Beijing could accelerate the end of the war in Ukraine.

