US will be involved in shaping security guarantees for Ukraine - Rutte

US President Donald Trump has made it a priority not only to break the deadlock in relations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but also to make him understand that the US will participate in providing security guarantees to Ukraine, which will consist of two levels.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UNN reports.

Details

He emphasized that security guarantees for Ukraine will play a crucial role.

We are currently working on their definition. And as soon as the time comes for bilateral negotiations, you, Volodymyr, will know that you have a strong group of friends who will ensure Russia adheres to the agreement and that Russia will never again encroach on any square meter of Ukrainian land. - added Rutte.

According to him, partners are agreeing on two levels of security guarantees for Ukraine.

The first level is the establishment of some kind of peace agreement or ceasefire, or a combination of both. The first level will be for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to be strengthened so that they can withstand any challenges. The second level is what the United States and Europe will provide. - emphasized the Secretary General.

In addition, he added that future guarantees should be of such a level that "Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, sitting in Moscow, would never even think of attacking Ukraine again."

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today received NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the main topic of the talks was "what our next joint steps can give Ukraine and all of Europe more security and bring a real end to the war."