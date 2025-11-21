US wants Ukraine to sign peace plan by Thanksgiving - media

The White House wants Ukraine to sign a 28-point "framework" peace plan by Thanksgiving. This was reported by NBC News, citing three American officials, UNN reports.

Details

The desire for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign the proposal by next Thursday has been communicated to the Ukrainian government, although it is seen more as a goal than a firm deadline, officials said.

They added that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine are expected to be "quite difficult" and will take more than a week to agree on.

Recall

Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan for Ukraine, which includes territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

Reuters reported, citing two sources, that "the United States threatened to cut off intelligence sharing and arms supplies to Ukraine to force it to agree to a US-brokered peace deal framework."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany regarding the American peace plan. The parties coordinated further steps and agreed on joint team work.