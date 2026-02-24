US wants a deal by July 4 as part of Trump's efforts to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Bloomberg

Against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's efforts to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States seeks to reach an agreement before Trump hosts the 250th anniversary of US independence on July 4, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Allies say the US is pushing for a deal before Trump hosts the 250th anniversary of US independence on July 4. But, according to senior European and NATO officials, there are no signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to reach an agreement that does not meet his core demands.