US wants a deal by July 4 as part of Trump's efforts to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN
The US is pushing for a deal on Ukraine by July 4, the 250th anniversary of US independence. However, there are no signs that Putin is ready to compromise on his demands, Bloomberg notes.
Against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's efforts to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States seeks to reach an agreement before Trump hosts the 250th anniversary of US independence on July 4, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.
Allies say the US is pushing for a deal before Trump hosts the 250th anniversary of US independence on July 4. But, according to senior European and NATO officials, there are no signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to reach an agreement that does not meet his core demands.
The publication indicates that negotiations have already missed several deadlines, "and even some American officials privately admit that they see no signs that Putin is ready to concede his maximalist positions," sources said.
