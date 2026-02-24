$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 762 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 1358 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 2362 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 4592 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
06:54 AM • 7544 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 18396 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 37615 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 29920 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 29538 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 23212 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
US wants a deal by July 4 as part of Trump's efforts to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

The US is pushing for a deal on Ukraine by July 4, the 250th anniversary of US independence. However, there are no signs that Putin is ready to compromise on his demands, Bloomberg notes.

US wants a deal by July 4 as part of Trump's efforts to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Bloomberg

Against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's efforts to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States seeks to reach an agreement before Trump hosts the 250th anniversary of US independence on July 4, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Allies say the US is pushing for a deal before Trump hosts the 250th anniversary of US independence on July 4. But, according to senior European and NATO officials, there are no signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to reach an agreement that does not meet his core demands.

- the publication states.

The publication indicates that negotiations have already missed several deadlines, "and even some American officials privately admit that they see no signs that Putin is ready to concede his maximalist positions," sources said.

Security guarantees agreement must precede any deal to end the war - Zelenskyy14.02.26, 17:10 • 4051 view

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Donald Trump
United States