US, Ukraine, and Russia talks in Abu Dhabi: next meeting date revealed - Axios

Trilateral talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi were "positive" and "constructive." This was reported on the social network "X" by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As the correspondent noted, he was informed about this by Ukrainian officials. He did not name these individuals, but, apparently, these people participated in the negotiation process.

Trilateral talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi were "positive" and "constructive," Ukrainian officials told me. The next round of talks will take place in Abu Dhabi next week - reads the journalist's post.

Recall

On Saturday, January 24, talks concluded in Abu Dhabi between the US, Ukraine, and Russia. Ambassadors of both warring countries met with American mediators.

