US, Ukraine, and Russia talks in Abu Dhabi: next meeting date revealed - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

According to Ukrainian officials, the trilateral talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi were "positive" and "constructive." The next round of negotiations will take place in Abu Dhabi next week.

US, Ukraine, and Russia talks in Abu Dhabi: next meeting date revealed - Axios

Trilateral talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi were "positive" and "constructive." This was reported on the social network "X" by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As the correspondent noted, he was informed about this by Ukrainian officials. He did not name these individuals, but, apparently, these people participated in the negotiation process.

Trilateral talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi were "positive" and "constructive," Ukrainian officials told me. The next round of talks will take place in Abu Dhabi next week 

- reads the journalist's post.

Recall

On Saturday, January 24, talks concluded in Abu Dhabi between the US, Ukraine, and Russia. Ambassadors of both warring countries met with American mediators.

Zelenskyy assessed negotiations in the UAE: too early to draw conclusions, waiting for tomorrow23.01.26, 20:21 • 4426 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
United States
Ukraine