Zelenskyy assessed negotiations in the UAE: too early to draw conclusions, waiting for tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

President Zelenskyy stated that it is too early to draw conclusions regarding the negotiations in the Emirates, as results are expected tomorrow. Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations held a meeting, discussing the parameters for ending the war.

Zelenskyy assessed negotiations in the UAE: too early to draw conclusions, waiting for tomorrow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that it is still too early to draw conclusions about the content of the negotiations in the Emirates today – "we will see how the conversation goes tomorrow and what the results will be," UNN reports.

It is still too early to draw conclusions about the content of today's negotiations – we will see how the conversation goes tomorrow and what the results will be. It is necessary that not only the Ukrainian desire to end this war, to achieve complete security, exists – but that a similar desire somehow still arises in Russia as well.

- Zelenskyy noted.

Details

According to the President, Ukrainian representatives currently in the Emirates report to him almost every hour.

Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations were there today, and a conversation has already taken place. It is important because there have not been such trilateral meeting formats for a long time.

- Zelenskyy added.

The head of state added that they are discussing the parameters for ending the war.

Now they should have at least some answers from Russia, and the main thing is that Russia should be ready to end this war, which it started itself. Ukrainian positions are clear. I have defined the framework for dialogue for our delegation. The delegation is constantly in touch – Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, Davyd Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia. Tomorrow, General Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff, and HUR representative Skibitsky will also join the negotiations.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held consultations with Ukrainian negotiators led by Rustem Umerov before the start of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, agreed on the framework and expected outcome of the negotiations, and promised to maintain constant contact with the team and inform journalists during the process.

