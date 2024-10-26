US to supply Taiwan with $2 billion worth of weapons tested in Ukraine
The Pentagon has approved the sale of NASAMS air defense systems and radar systems to Taiwan. The delivery includes advanced AMRAAM surface-to-air missiles successfully tested in Ukraine.
The United States has approved a potential arms sale to Taiwan worth 2 billion dollars. In particular, the first delivery to the island of an advanced surface-to-air missile system battle-tested in Ukraine has been approved, the Pentagon said on Friday, writes UNN citing Reuters.
The United States is legally obligated to provide Taiwan, which is claimed by China, with the means to defend itself despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the new deal includes $1.16 billion worth of missile systems and about $828 million worth of radar systems. The prime contractor for the missile systems will be RTX Corp, the Pentagon said.
“The proposed sale is in the national, economic and security interests of the United States, supporting the recipient's ongoing efforts to modernize its armed forces and maintain a robust defensive capability,” the statement said.
The missile system sale includes the delivery of three National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) medium-range air defense systems, which include the advanced AMRAAM extended-range surface-to-air missiles, the company added.
It is noted that NASAMS has been battle tested in Ukraine and represents a significant increase in air defense capabilities that the United States is exporting to Taiwan as demand for the system increases.
A U.S. government source told Reuters on condition of anonymity that NASAMS is a new weapon for Taiwan, with only Australia and Indonesia currently operating them in the region.
Taiwan's Ministry of Defense welcomed the announcement, noting the “proven” use of NASAMS in Ukraine and saying it would help Taiwan strengthen its air defenses amid China's frequent military maneuvers.
Taiwan's military is beefing up its weapons to be better able to withstand any attack from China, including building its own submarines to protect vital maritime supply lines.
