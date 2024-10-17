Taiwan reports detecting 20 Chinese aircraft around the island and launching two missiles during military tests
China conducted large-scale military exercises around Taiwan, deploying 20 aircraft and 8 ships. During the 13-hour maneuvers, China also test-fired two missiles.
China has deployed a record number of military aircraft and warships around Taiwan as part of its fourth series of large-scale military exercises. Also, China tested two missiles during a military test.
On Monday, China deployed a record number of military aircraft, warships and coast guard vessels to surround Taiwan. Taiwan's Ministry of Defense reported that it had detected 20 Chinese aircraft and 8 warships flying over the island within 24 hours at 6 am local time.
During the maneuvers, which lasted 13 hours, China test-fired two missiles “at” its territory, a national security official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
