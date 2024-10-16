Taiwan records record activity of Chinese aircraft during military exercises
Kyiv • UNN
Taiwan reports 28 Chinese aircraft crossing the middle line of the strait during military exercises. China calls the drills a warning against “separatist actions” in response to a speech by Taiwan's president.
Taiwan reports a record number of Chinese aircraft during military exercises. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
China, in response to a recent speech by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-teh, called the Joint Sword-2024B exercise a warning against "separatist actions." Taiwan and China continue to clash over the status of the island, with Beijing considering it part of its territory.
Taiwan's Ministry of Defense reported that 28 Chinese aircraft crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait, while Chinese warships were also spotted nearby. The United States and its allies expressed concern over the exercise, calling it "irresponsible and destabilizing.
