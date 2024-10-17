Zelenskyy: DPRK is preparing a contingent for war against Ukraine, talked about it with the US
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy says North Korea is training 10,000 soldiers for a war against Ukraine. According to intelligence, North Korean officers are already training Russian soldiers in the occupied territories.
North Korea is preparing a contingent to fight against Ukraine. There is an intention to train 10 thousand soldiers. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a press conference and added that he had talked to the United States about this, as it is a very urgent matter, UNN reports.
"Firstly, we have information from our intelligence that North Korean officers are indeed already in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and they are training Russian soldiers. I don't know how many officers, but according to intelligence, Russia is counting on such reinforcement, because Russia is not keeping up with mobilization," Zelensky said.
According to him, there are too many casualties on the battlefield in Russia and Russian dictator Putin knows that society is against mobilization, which is why he is looking for external support.
"I know that there is an intention to train 10,000 soldiers from different branches of the military: ground forces, air forces, that is, an entire brigade. That is, he wants to involve not only infantry, but also specialists from various branches of the military.
What we know is that North Korea is already preparing a contingent to fight against Ukraine. This is a very urgent thing. I talked about this with the United States. I have already spoken with a number of leaders that it is an officially confirmed fact that the second country is getting involved in the war and will fight against Ukraine as a contingent alongside Russia," Zelensky said.
Addendum
On October 16, Zelenskyy reportedthat Ukrainian intelligence recorded not only the transfer of weapons from North Korea to Russia, but also the transfer of people.
Sources of UNN reportedthat Russia is forming a "special Buryat battalion" staffed by North Korean citizens. The estimated number of personnel is up to three thousand people. It has been reported that this battalion could possibly be deployed near Kursk and Suji.
Also, sources reportedthat 18 North Korean soldiers have already escaped from positions on the border of the Bryansk and Kursk regions of Russia.
In addition, the media, citing sources , reportthat more than 10,000 soldiers from the DPRK are being trained in the Far East of Russia for the war in Ukraine.